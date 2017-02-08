5 Pfennig 1916 J "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1916 with mark J. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2339 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1)