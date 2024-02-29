Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1916 F "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1916 F "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1916 F "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,479,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1916 with mark F. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (3)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1916 F at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1916 F at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1916 F at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1916 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1916 F at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

