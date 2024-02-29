Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1916 F "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2,51 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,479,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1916 with mark F. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 700 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Universum Coins GmbH (3)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
