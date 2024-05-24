Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1916 E "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1916 E "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1916 E "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,271,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1916 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4954 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1916 E at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Russiancoin - February 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1916 E at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

