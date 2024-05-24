Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1916 E "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2,51 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,271,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1916
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1916 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4954 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date December 3, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
