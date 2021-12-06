Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1916 D "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1916 D "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1916 D "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,590,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1916 with mark D. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 210 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 35. Bidding took place December 6, 2021.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1916 D at auction Stephen Album - December 6, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date December 6, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
