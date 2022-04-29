Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1916 A "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1916 A "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1916 A "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 51,003,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1916 with mark A. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1749 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place November 2, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1916 A at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1916 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

