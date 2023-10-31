Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1915 J "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2,51 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,100,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915 with mark J. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2682 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Künker (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
