Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1915 J "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1915 J "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1915 J "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,100,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915 with mark J. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2682 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 J at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 J at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 J at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 J at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1915 All German coins German iron coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search