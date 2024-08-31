5 Pfennig 1915 G "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915 with mark G. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1073 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1)