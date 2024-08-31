Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1915 G "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1915 G "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1915 G "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,676,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915 with mark G. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1073 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 G at auction WAG - May 10, 2020
Seller WAG
Date May 10, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

