5 Pfennig 1915 G "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2,51 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,676,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915 with mark G. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1073 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 55. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
Сondition
