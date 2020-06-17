Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1915 F "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1915 F "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1915 F "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,500,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915 with mark F. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 F at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

