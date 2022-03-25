Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1915 E "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2,51 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,670,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4564 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
