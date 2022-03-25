Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1915 E "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1915 E "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1915 E "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,670,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4564 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
330 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 E at auction Auction World - July 18, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 E at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

