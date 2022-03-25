5 Pfennig 1915 E "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915 with mark E. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4564 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

