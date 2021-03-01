Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1915 D "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1915 D "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1915 D "Type 1915-1922" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 2,51 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,021,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915 with mark D. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 45. Bidding took place March 1, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 D at auction Stephen Album - March 1, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 D at auction Artemide Aste - November 23, 2019
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 D at auction Artemide Aste - November 23, 2019
Seller Artemide Aste
Date November 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search