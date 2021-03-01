5 Pfennig 1915 D "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915 with mark D. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 45. Bidding took place March 1, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service PCGS (1)