Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1915 D "Type 1915-1922" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 2,51 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,021,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915 with mark D. This iron coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 45. Bidding took place March 1, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 1, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Artemide Aste
Date November 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
