5 Pfennig 1915 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1275 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)