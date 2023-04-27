Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1915 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,669,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1275 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Grün (2)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Künker (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 31, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search