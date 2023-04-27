Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1915 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1915 J "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1915 J "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,669,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1275 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 J at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 J at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 J at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 J at auction Aurea - May 24, 2018
Seller Aurea
Date May 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 J at auction Karamitsos - March 31, 2018
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 31, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 J at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 J at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
