Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1915 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1915 G "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1915 G "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 894,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 173 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
268 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

