5 Pfennig 1915 D "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2491 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 1, 2022.

