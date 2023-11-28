Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1915 D "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,516,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2491 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 1, 2022.
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
