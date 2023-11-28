Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1915 D "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1915 D "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1915 D "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,516,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1915 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2491 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place November 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 D at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 D at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
393 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 D at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 D at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 D at auction WAG - September 6, 2015
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2015
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1915 D at auction Künker - June 22, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2004
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

