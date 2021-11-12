5 Pfennig 1914 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1914 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4418 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

