Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1914 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1914 G "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1914 G "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,218,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1914 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31692 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 188. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 G at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 G at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
188 $
Price in auction currency 188 USD
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 G at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

