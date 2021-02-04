Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1914 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1914 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1914 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,206,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1914 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1593 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place May 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Möller (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 F at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 F at auction WAG - May 7, 2017
Seller WAG
Date May 7, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 F at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 F at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

