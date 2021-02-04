5 Pfennig 1914 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1914 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1593 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place May 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (3) AU (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)