Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1914 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,710,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1914 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50984 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 374. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 3, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search