Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1914 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1914 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1914 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,710,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1914 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50984 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 374. Bidding took place May 31, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 E at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 3, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 3, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 E at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 E at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 E at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 E at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 E at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 E at auction Heritage - June 1, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date June 1, 2007
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1914 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search