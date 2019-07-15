5 Pfennig 1914 D "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1914 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 55. Bidding took place July 15, 2019.

Сondition UNC (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)