Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1914 D "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1914 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 55. Bidding took place July 15, 2019.
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 49 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
