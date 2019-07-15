Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1914 D "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1914 D "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1914 D "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: BESTCOIN

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,014,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1914 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 371 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 55. Bidding took place July 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 D at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 49 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 D at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 D at auction Stephen Album - July 15, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 15, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

