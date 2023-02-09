Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1914 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,605,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1914 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
