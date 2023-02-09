Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1914 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1914 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1914 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,605,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1914 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1274 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 50 RUB
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1914 A at auction WAG - August 10, 2014
Seller WAG
Date August 10, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1914 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

