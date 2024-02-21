Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1913 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1913 J "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1913 J "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 253,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1913 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 673 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 J at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PR66 CAM PCGS
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 J at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1913 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search