5 Pfennig 1913 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 253,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1913 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 673 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition PR66 CAM PCGS
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition PROOF
Selling price
