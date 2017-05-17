5 Pfennig 1913 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1913 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1139 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 41. Bidding took place April 6, 2014.

