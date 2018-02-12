Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1913 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,054,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1913 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1729 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 82 USD
