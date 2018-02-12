5 Pfennig 1913 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1913 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1729 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

