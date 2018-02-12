Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1913 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1913 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1913 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,054,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1913 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1729 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 25, 2013.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 F at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 F at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 F at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 F at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 82 USD
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 F at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

