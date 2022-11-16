5 Pfennig 1913 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1913 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71571 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 320. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

