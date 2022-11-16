Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1913 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,373,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1913 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71571 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 320. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
