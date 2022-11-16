Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1913 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1913 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1913 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,373,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1913 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71571 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 320. Bidding took place October 21, 2020.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 68 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Künker - March 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Künker - December 7, 2017
Seller Künker
Date December 7, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 E at auction Auction World - July 18, 2016
Seller Auction World
Date July 18, 2016
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1913 E at auction WAG - October 11, 2015
Seller WAG
Date October 11, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

