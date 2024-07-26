Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1913 D "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,519,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1913 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1097 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 78. Bidding took place August 4, 2013.
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
10 ₽
Price in auction currency 10 RUB
