Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1912 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,440,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1912 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2974 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- cgb.fr (1)
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
