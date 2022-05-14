Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1912 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1912 G "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1912 G "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,440,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1912 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2974 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1912 G at auction cgb.fr - November 14, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date November 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1912 G at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1912 G at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1912 G at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

