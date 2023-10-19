5 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1912 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2172 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)