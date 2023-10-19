Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,679,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1912 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2172 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1912 F at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1912 F at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1912 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search