Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1912 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,679,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1912 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2172 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 24, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Künker (5)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search