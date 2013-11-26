Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1912 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1912 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1912 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,568,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1912 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31691 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 176. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1912 E at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1912 E at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Germany 5 Pfennig 1912 E at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 176 USD
Germany 5 Pfennig 1912 E at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1912 E at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1912 E at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1912 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search