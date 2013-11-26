Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1912 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,568,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1912 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31691 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 176. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 176 USD
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
