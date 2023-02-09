5 Pfennig 1912 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1912 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73537 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 380. Bidding took place February 24, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (9) No grade (1) Condition (slab) PF67 (2) PF65 (4) CAMEO (3) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (4)