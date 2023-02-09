Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1912 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,320,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1912 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73537 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 380. Bidding took place February 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Künker (3)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
117 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 60 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 25, 2021
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 3, 2016
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 30, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1912 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
