5 Pfennig 1911 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1911 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4429 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (8) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) PF64 (4) CAMEO (3) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (3)