Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1911 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,116,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1911 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4429 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- NOA (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search