Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1911 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1911 J "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1911 J "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,116,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1911 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4429 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 J at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 J at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 J at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 J at auction WAG - September 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date September 3, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 J at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
