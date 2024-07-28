Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1911 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1911 G "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1911 G "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,833,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1911 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2160 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

