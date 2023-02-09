Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1911 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1911 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1911 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,770,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1911 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1875 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 E at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

