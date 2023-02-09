Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1911 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,770,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1911 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1875 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 14, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
197 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
