5 Pfennig 1911 D "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,221,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1911 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2632 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date September 2, 2014
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
