Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1911 D "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1911 D "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1911 D "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,221,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1911 with mark D. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2632 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
147 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 D at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 D at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 D at auction Goldberg - September 2, 2014
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 D at auction Goldberg - September 2, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date September 2, 2014
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 D at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 D at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 D at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1911 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search