Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1911 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,660,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1911 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2517 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 235. Bidding took place September 2, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- WAG (4)
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
