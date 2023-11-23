Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1911 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1911 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1911 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,660,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1911 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2517 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 235. Bidding took place September 2, 2017.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 A at auction MDC Monaco - December 3, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Marciniak - February 12, 2018
Seller Marciniak
Date February 12, 2018
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 A at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 A at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1911 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

