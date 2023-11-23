5 Pfennig 1911 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1911 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2517 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 235. Bidding took place September 2, 2017.

