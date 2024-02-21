Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1910 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1910 J "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1910 J "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 152,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1910 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2158 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 J at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date September 15, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 J at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

