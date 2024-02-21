5 Pfennig 1910 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1910 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2158 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (1) XF (2) VF (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) Service NGC (1)