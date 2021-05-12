Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1910 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,222,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1910 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7707 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- Künker (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
