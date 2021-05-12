5 Pfennig 1910 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1910 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7707 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

