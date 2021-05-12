Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1910 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1910 G "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1910 G "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,222,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1910 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7707 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 G at auction Stack's - August 23, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 G at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
Seller WAG
Date May 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 G at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 G at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 G at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 G at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 G at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

