Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1910 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1910 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1910 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,721,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1910 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7706 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 F at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 F at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 F at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
