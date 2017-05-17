Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1910 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,721,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1910 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7706 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
