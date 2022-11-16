Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1910 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,290,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1910 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61151 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 196. Bidding took place September 12, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller WAG
Date September 5, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
