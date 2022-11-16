5 Pfennig 1910 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1910 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61151 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 196. Bidding took place September 12, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (1) AU (2) Condition (slab) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (1)