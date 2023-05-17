Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1910 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,344,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1910 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Goldberg (1)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Künker (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 2, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search