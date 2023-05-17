Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1910 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1910 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1910 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,344,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1910 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Goldberg - September 2, 2014
Seller Goldberg
Date September 2, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1910 A at auction Heritage - June 13, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2010
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1910 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

