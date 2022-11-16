5 Pfennig 1909 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1909 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7702 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (1) AU (2) Condition (slab) PF65 (2) CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (2)