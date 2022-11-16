Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1909 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,632,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1909 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7702 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2010
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
