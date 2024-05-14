Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1909 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 252,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1909 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2513 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,116. Bidding took place September 2, 2017.
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
