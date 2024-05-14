Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1909 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1909 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1909 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 252,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1909 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2513 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,116. Bidding took place September 2, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (3)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
462 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 F at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
