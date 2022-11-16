Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1909 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1909 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1909 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 984,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1909 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3878 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

