Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1909 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 984,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1909 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3878 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
