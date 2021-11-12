Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1909 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,797,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1909 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1270 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2010
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
