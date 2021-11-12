Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1909 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1909 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1909 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,797,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1909 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1270 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Künker (5)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Künker - July 14, 2016
Seller Künker
Date July 14, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Busso Peus - April 24, 2015
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 24, 2015
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Heritage - September 12, 2010
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Heritage - September 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2010
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 A at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Pfennig 1909 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PR65 DCAM PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1909 All German coins German copper-nickel coins German coins 5 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search