5 Pfennig 1908 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,357,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1908 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25292 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place June 23, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 144 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
