Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1908 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1908 G "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1908 G "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,357,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1908 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25292 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 312. Bidding took place June 23, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Stack's (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1908 G at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Germany 5 Pfennig 1908 G at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Germany 5 Pfennig 1908 G at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
144 $
Price in auction currency 144 USD
Germany 5 Pfennig 1908 G at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1908 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1908 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1908 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1908 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1908 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1908 G at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

