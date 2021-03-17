Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1908 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1908 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Denga1700 (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (3)
- Numis.be (1)
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search