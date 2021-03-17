Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1908 F "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1908 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1908 F "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1908 with mark F. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numis.be (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1908 F at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1908 F at auction Denga1700 - March 17, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date March 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1908 F at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1908 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1908 F at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1908 F at auction Numis.be - May 19, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 19, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1908 F at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1908 F at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Pfennig 1908 F at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

