5 Pfennig 1908 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,919,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1908 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4413 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 12, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
