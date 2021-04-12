5 Pfennig 1908 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1908 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4413 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (2)