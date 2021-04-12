Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1908 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1908 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1908 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,919,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1908 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4413 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1908 E at auction Stephen Album - April 12, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 12, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Germany 5 Pfennig 1908 E at auction Stephen Album - May 4, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 4, 2020
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
Germany 5 Pfennig 1908 E at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

