5 Pfennig 1908 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1908 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31685 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 212. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (4) AU (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)