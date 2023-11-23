Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1908 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,114,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1908 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31685 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 212. Bidding took place April 10, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 212 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
176 $
Price in auction currency 176 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
