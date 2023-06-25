Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1907 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1907 J "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1907 J "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,636,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1907 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 646 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 J at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 J at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 J at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

