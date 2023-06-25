Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1907 J "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,636,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1907 with mark J. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 646 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
