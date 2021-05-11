Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1907 G "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1907 G "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1907 G "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 915,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1907 with mark G. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3877 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 G at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
AU

Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 G at auction Grün - November 21, 2014
Seller Grün
Date November 21, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
PROOF

Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 G at auction Heritage - April 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date April 16, 2014
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******

Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 G at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
PROOF

Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 G at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
PROOF

Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 G at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
PROOF


Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

