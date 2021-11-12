Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1907 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1907 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1907 E "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,517,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1907 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4412 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 E at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 E at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

