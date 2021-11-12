Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1907 E "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,517,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1907 with mark E. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4412 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search