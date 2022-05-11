Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Pfennig 1907 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Pfennig 1907 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Pfennig 1907 A "Type 1890-1915" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,930,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Pfennig
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1907 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2152 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 A at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 A at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 A at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Pfennig 1907 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pfennig 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

