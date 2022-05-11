Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Pfennig 1907 A "Type 1890-1915" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,930,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Pfennig
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Pfennig 1907 with mark A. This copper-nickel coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2152 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Künker (2)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
